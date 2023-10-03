Cleetus Friedman, Chair of CUAC Spokesperson 

Cooking Up a Cure for Scleroderma, 15th annual fundraiser 

Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago 

 Thursday, October 12 from 6:30-9:30 pm 

Cooking Up a Cure Chicago 

Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago: 

Featured Drinks:

THE POCKET WATCH  

1.5 oz FEW Bourbon 

.5 oz maple syrup 

3 oz Apple cider 

Squeeze lemon wedge in drink 

garnish with apple slices sprinkled with bitters 

GINGER OLD FASHIONED 

1.5 oz. Big O Ginger Liqueur 

1.5 oz. bourbon 

2 dashes Angostura bitters 

1 large orange peel 

In a stirring pitcher, combine all ingredients, expressing the orange peel into the pitcher before dropping it in.  Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice, garnish with an orange zest. 

DEAR ROSEMARY 

2 oz North Shore Gin No. 11 

1 oz Pear Juice 

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice 

½ oz Rosemary Simple 

Shake ingredients with ice, then strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist or a rosemary sprig. 