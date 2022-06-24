Samantha Vosmaer – General Manager of Dollop Cafe, Bar, and Kitchen
Dollop Cafe, Bar, and Kitchen, located inside the NEMA building at 1210 S Indiana Ave. Chicago, IL.
It is open Sundays through Tuesdays from 8am-3pm and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8am-3pm and 5pm-11pm.
Recipes:
#1
Orange Creamcicle Cold-Brew
Orange Syrup Recipe
3 cups of water
2 cups of sugar
1 cup of oat milk
2 zested oranges
Directions:
Cook sugar and water for 20 minutes.
Add zest & oat milk.
Simmer for another 10 minutes.
Strain and let cool.
Cold Foam Recipe
6 oz of your choice milk (preferably oat, however Skim milk gets good fluff) into a large pitcher.
use an electric whisk to fluff the milk for about 30 seconds or so until you have foam
Orange Creamcicle Cold Brew Recipe:
Fill a 16 or 20 oz cup with ice
Pour 1 oz orange syrup in the cup
Fill 3/4 of the way with cold brew (any brand will do!)
Fill the rest with cold foam
Serve unstirred and with a thin orange wheel inside!
Slice an orange thinly for garnish
#2
Strawberry Lemongrass Matcha
Matcha Recipe
Mix 2 teaspoons of matcha per 16 oz of hot water. Whisk well. Cool.
Strawberry Lemongrass Syrup Recipe
3 cups of water
2 cups of sugar
3 stalks of (food processed) fresh lemongrass
1 cup of (food processed) fresh strawberries
Directions:
Mix sugar, lemongrass, and water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
Add food processed strawberries.
Mix & simmer 10 minutes.
Strain and let cool.
Strawberry Dust Recipe
Crush dried strawberries and use as a topper for matcha drink.
Strawberry Lemongrass Matcha Recipe
Fill 16-20 oz cup with ice
pour 1 oz of strawberry/lemongrass syrup in the cup
Pour matcha over the syrup
Fill the rest with Cold Foam
Serve unstirred and with strawberry dust on top
#3
Vanilla Mint Blue-Milk Latte
Vanilla Mint Blue Milk Syrup Recipe
3 cups of water
2 cups of sugar
2 tablespoons of vanilla bean paste
5 stems of mint, leaves only
Directions:
Mix and bring to boil.
Simmer for five minutes.
Strain and let cool.
Pea Flower Tea
Mix 2-4 tablespoons of tea per 16 oz of hot water. Steep for five minutes and strain over ice.
Vanilla Mint Blue-Milk Latte Recipe
Fill 16-20 oz cup with ice
Pour .75 oz of vanilla mint blue milk syrup in the cup
Fill 3/4 of the cup with Pea Flower Tea
Fill the rest with Cold Foam
Serve unstirred and with a mint sprig!