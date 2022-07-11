Samantha Vosmaer – General Manager of Dollop Cafe, Bar, and Kitchen

Dollop Cafe, Bar, and Kitchen, located inside the NEMA building at 1210 S Indiana Ave. Chicago, IL.

It is open Sundays through Tuesdays from 8am-3pm and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8am-3pm and 5pm-11pm.

Recipes:

#1

Orange Creamcicle Cold-Brew

Orange Syrup Recipe

3 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

1 cup of oat milk

2 zested oranges

Directions:

Cook sugar and water for 20 minutes.

Add zest & oat milk.

Simmer for another 10 minutes.

Strain and let cool.

Cold Foam Recipe

6 oz of your choice milk (preferably oat, however Skim milk gets good fluff) into a large pitcher.

use an electric whisk to fluff the milk for about 30 seconds or so until you have foam

Orange Creamcicle Cold Brew Recipe:

Fill a 16 or 20 oz cup with ice

Pour 1 oz orange syrup in the cup

Fill 3/4 of the way with cold brew (any brand will do!)

Fill the rest with cold foam

Serve unstirred and with a thin orange wheel inside!

Slice an orange thinly for garnish

#2

Strawberry Lemongrass Matcha

Matcha Recipe

Mix 2 teaspoons of matcha per 16 oz of hot water. Whisk well. Cool.

Strawberry Lemongrass Syrup Recipe

3 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

3 stalks of (food processed) fresh lemongrass

1 cup of (food processed) fresh strawberries

Directions:

Mix sugar, lemongrass, and water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add food processed strawberries.

Mix & simmer 10 minutes.

Strain and let cool.

Strawberry Dust Recipe

Crush dried strawberries and use as a topper for matcha drink.

Strawberry Lemongrass Matcha Recipe

Fill 16-20 oz cup with ice

pour 1 oz of strawberry/lemongrass syrup in the cup

Pour matcha over the syrup

Fill the rest with Cold Foam

Serve unstirred and with strawberry dust on top

#3

Vanilla Mint Blue-Milk Latte

Vanilla Mint Blue Milk Syrup Recipe

3 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

2 tablespoons of vanilla bean paste

5 stems of mint, leaves only

Directions:

Mix and bring to boil.

Simmer for five minutes.

Strain and let cool.

Pea Flower Tea

Mix 2-4 tablespoons of tea per 16 oz of hot water. Steep for five minutes and strain over ice.

Vanilla Mint Blue-Milk Latte Recipe

Fill 16-20 oz cup with ice

Pour .75 oz of vanilla mint blue milk syrup in the cup

Fill 3/4 of the cup with Pea Flower Tea

Fill the rest with Cold Foam

Serve unstirred and with a mint sprig!