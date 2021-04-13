Midday Fix: College Waitlist Strategies

Dr. Cynthia Colón – Author, Podcaster, College Admission Expert & Founder of Dream College Academy and College Essay Bootcamp
https://www.drcynthiacolon.com/
https://www.drcynthiacolon.com/essaycamp
Six F’s Seniors Need If You’ve Been Waitlisted
Figure If You Really want this
· If this is STILL an institution you would attend if they offered you a spot tomorrow?
· IF YES – then do the following:
Follow Instructions
· Fill out any paperwork that is due. Meet deadlines.
· If you need to opt in – be sure to follow deadlines.
· If there are specific questions, answer those.
· If there are no specific questions, follow the 3rd F.
Fill in Gaps
· Not the time to restate what is already in your application.
· Fill in what you failed to mention the first time.
· Fill in NEW information. Awards, grades, COVID events/accomplishments.
Find Your Local Representative
· Most colleges have Admission Officers specifically assigned to your region / your high school.
· Find your local Rep and send an email directly to that person. This is found in Dream College Academy, module 4 – bonus videos.
· Especially if no specific instructions – follow my guidance of fill in gaps / adding new information / stating this is still your first choice.
Have FAITH
· With test blind and test optional – colleges are unsure how many students will accept their offer.
· It’s possible there will be LOTS of room for WL students, but equally possible there will be little to no room.
· Last year there was plenty of movement from the WL – so keep the faith that it will all work out the way it is supposed to.
Focus on your WINS
· Acceptances and Wait Lists are both WINS.
· WL means they wanted to take you but didn’t have room.
· Acceptances mean – they fell in love with your application on the first round –