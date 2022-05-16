André Darlington, author of Booze & Vinyl, Volume 2

Wednesday, May 18

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Recipes:

Dolly Parton: Coat of Many Colors

Morning Breeze

Greet the slow song “Early Morning Breeze” with a ruby cocktail that mirrors the meadow flowers and multicolored butterflies that appear in this song’s lyrics. With just three ingredients, this is one of those cocktails that radiates far beyond its simple components, as well as being a quick drink to fix between rounds of cards. We love serving these at Thanksgiving.

1 1 ⁄2 ounces calvados

1 1 ⁄2 ounces grapefruit juice

3 ounces cranberry juice

Lime wheel, for garnish

Combine calvados, grapefruit juice, and cranberry juice in a highball glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with a lime wheel

Howlin’ Wolf: Moanin’ in the Moonlight

Southside

Beloved by Al Capone, this Chicago cocktail is one of our favorite classics. It tastes like a Gin Sour gone impossibly fresh. It’s also wildly versatile: a round of Southsides is perfect for a garden party, but also while listening to blues in a smoke-filled room.

2 ounces gin

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounces simple syrup

1 sprig mint

Mint leaf, for garnish

Shake ingredients, including the mint sprig, with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a mint leaf.