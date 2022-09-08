Steven Franz, Bar Manager of Snorkelbox

Snorkelbox at From Here On Food Hall (The Old Post Office)

433 W. Van Buren St. Chicago, IL 60607

Snorkelbox Hours: Mon-Fri 2-7pm

From Here On Hours: Mon-Fri 7-3pm, Snorkelbox 2-7pm

https://www.fromhereonchicago.com/snorkelbox

Check Out:

● Happy Hour: 4-6pm Mon-Fri with $3-$10 rotating drink specials

● From Here On has 8 all local vendors- breakfast and lunch options (7- 3pm) and cocktails at Snorkelbox (2- 7pm)

Recipes:

PISCO PUNCH

0.75oz Pisco (we use Control)

0.75oz Alpes Genepi (Yellow Chartreuse will work)

0.75oz pineapple syrup*

0.75oz lime juice

1 dash Peychaud’s bitters

1 dash citric acid solution**

Glass: Irish Coffee

Garnish: pineapple wedge

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with cubed ice, and shake for 15 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Irish Coffee glass and garnish.

* To make pineapple syrup: In a large saucepan, heat two parts pineapple juice with one part white granulated sugar on low and stir until sugar dissolves. Refrigerate in an airtight container. Keeps for up to two weeks.

** To make citric acid solution: Combine 94g water with 6g citric acid and stir until acid dissolves. Fill a dropper or dasher bottle for bar use. Keeps indefinitely at room temperature.

SIESTA

0.5oz tequila (we use Libelula)

0.5oz mezcal (we use Banhez Ensamble)

0.5oz red bitter aperitif (we use Campari)

0.5oz lime juice

0.5oz grapefruit juice

0.5oz simple syrup*

Glass: coupe

Garnish: lime wheel

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with cubed ice, and shake for 15 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish.

* To make simple syrup: In a large saucepan, heat one part water with 1 part white granulated sugar on low and stir until sugar dissolves. Refrigerate in an airtight container. Keeps for up to two weeks.