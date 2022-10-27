Abe Vucekovich, Beverage Director

The Meadowlark

2812 W. Palmer Street, Chicago

https://www.meadowlarkchicago.com/

Recipes:

Western Meadowlark

1.5 oz Sazerac Rye Whiskey

.75 oz Heirloom Pineapple Liqueur

.75 oz Yellow Chartreuse

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2-3 dash House Old Fashioned Bitters

Glassware: Coupe glass

Garnish: lemon sidewinder peel

Instructions:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon sidewinder peel then use as garnish. Enjoy.

Turkey Buzzard

1.5 oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye

.75 oz Sfumato

.75 oz Blackstrap Rum

.50 oz Bonal

Glassware: Rocks glass

Rinse: Neisson Espirit Rhum

Garnish: lemon peel

Instructions:

Combine ingredients into a mixing vessel and stir. Take a chilled rocks glass and rinse it with Neisson Espirit Rhum. Discard. Pour cocktail into glass. Express lemon peel, discard peel, and enjoy.