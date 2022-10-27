Abe Vucekovich, Beverage Director
The Meadowlark
2812 W. Palmer Street, Chicago
https://www.meadowlarkchicago.com/
Recipes:
Western Meadowlark
1.5 oz Sazerac Rye Whiskey
.75 oz Heirloom Pineapple Liqueur
.75 oz Yellow Chartreuse
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
2-3 dash House Old Fashioned Bitters
Glassware: Coupe glass
Garnish: lemon sidewinder peel
Instructions:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon sidewinder peel then use as garnish. Enjoy.
Turkey Buzzard
1.5 oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye
.75 oz Sfumato
.75 oz Blackstrap Rum
.50 oz Bonal
Glassware: Rocks glass
Rinse: Neisson Espirit Rhum
Garnish: lemon peel
Instructions:
Combine ingredients into a mixing vessel and stir. Take a chilled rocks glass and rinse it with Neisson Espirit Rhum. Discard. Pour cocktail into glass. Express lemon peel, discard peel, and enjoy.