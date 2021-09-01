Midday Fix: Cocktails from Frontera Grill perfect for Labor Day

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julianna Arquilla – Frontera Grill’s Spirits Director

https://www.rickbayless.com/restaurants/frontera-grill/

http://www.ojodetigremezcal.com/en/

Recipes:

El Tigre Verde

1.75 oz Ojo de Tigre

.50 oz cilantro jalapeno syrup

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.50 pineapple puree

.25 oz Sotol

Dash of Nixta licor

Garnish: Cilantro lime salt with fresh cilantro spring

Method: Combine all ingredients and shake, strain over ice and add the garnish!

Easy Living

2 oz Abasolo Whisky

.50 oz Aperol

.50 Hoja Santa Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish: Orange Wheel and Grapefruit Oil

Method: Stir ingredients together and serve over an ice rock in a rock’s glass, add the garnish!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News