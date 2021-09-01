Midday Fix: Cocktails from Frontera Grill perfect for Labor Day

Julianna Arquilla – Frontera Grill’s Spirits Director
https://www.rickbayless.com/restaurants/frontera-grill/
http://www.ojodetigremezcal.com/en/
Recipes:
El Tigre Verde
1.75 oz Ojo de Tigre
.50 oz cilantro jalapeno syrup
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.50 pineapple puree
.25 oz Sotol
Dash of Nixta licor
Garnish: Cilantro lime salt with fresh cilantro spring
Method: Combine all ingredients and shake, strain over ice and add the garnish!
Easy Living
2 oz Abasolo Whisky
.50 oz Aperol
.50 Hoja Santa Syrup
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Garnish: Orange Wheel and Grapefruit Oil
Method: Stir ingredients together and serve over an ice rock in a rock’s glass, add the garnish!