Luis Rodrigues – Lead Bartender, After
After
1338 W. Fulton Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Recipes:
Japanese Cocktail
Recipe:
1 1/2 oz Monnet XO
1/2 oz Claque Pepin Calvados
1/2 oz Rare Tea Cellars Pistachio Orgeat
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 lemon peel
Method:
Put first 4 ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice. And stir. Strain into a Nic and Nora glass. Express with lemon peel.
Old Fashioned
Recipe:
2 oz Delord 1979 42 year ‘Snowblind’ Armagnac
1/4 oz Georgia Peach Nectar Rooibos Demerara Simple Syrup
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 orange peel
Method:
Put first three ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice. Separately, add large ice cube to rocks glass. Stir and strain liquid into the rocks glass. Express with orange peel.
*Georgia Nectar Rooibos Demerara Simple Syrup: Make Rooibos into a tea. 1 part Demerara to 1/2 part hot tea.