Luis Rodrigues – Lead Bartender, After

After

1338 W. Fulton Street, Chicago, IL 60607

http://www.after-lounge.com

Recipes:

Japanese Cocktail

Recipe:

1 1/2 oz Monnet XO

1/2 oz Claque Pepin Calvados

1/2 oz Rare Tea Cellars Pistachio Orgeat

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 lemon peel

Method:

Put first 4 ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice. And stir. Strain into a Nic and Nora glass. Express with lemon peel.

Old Fashioned

Recipe:

2 oz Delord 1979 42 year ‘Snowblind’ Armagnac

1/4 oz Georgia Peach Nectar Rooibos Demerara Simple Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 orange peel

Method:

Put first three ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice. Separately, add large ice cube to rocks glass. Stir and strain liquid into the rocks glass. Express with orange peel.

*Georgia Nectar Rooibos Demerara Simple Syrup: Make Rooibos into a tea. 1 part Demerara to 1/2 part hot tea.