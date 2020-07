Trae Bodge

Suggested Sites:

https://www.ebay.com/

https://www.thredup.com/

https://poshmark.com/

https://offerup.com/

https://www.mercari.com/

Tips To Be Successful:

· Sell styles that are currently popular or stylish classics

· Post good photos – eBay has a tool called the cleanup tool to make your photos look better

· Choose a compelling title and include an accurate description

· Reply quickly to inquiries

· Pack carefully and neatly for shipping and ship quickly