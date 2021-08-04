Midday Fix: Clean Cocktails, Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist

Beth Nydick is the Clean Cocktail Guru and founder of Blue Barn Kitchen
Book — https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Cocktails-Righteous-Modernist-Mixologist/dp/1682681408#ace-7568811058
Recipe:
Clean Cocktails Cookbook – We’re Jammin’
Serves 1
Recommended Barware: Mason jar
2 ounces gin
2 ounces vodka
2 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ ounce Honey Syrup
1 teaspoon organic berry preserves
Ice
Seltzer water for topping
Garnish: Fresh berries and fresh mint sprig
1. Combine the gin, vodka, lemon juice, Honey Syrup, and berry preserves in an 8-ounce Mason jar. Add the ice and tightly cover with the lid.
2. Shake the jar until the jam is thoroughly incorporated into the liquid. Remove the lid and top off with the seltzer. Garnish with the berries and mint sprig and serve.
For a pitcher (serves 6): 1½ cups freshly squeezed lemon juice, 2 tablespoons organic berry preserves, 1½ cups gin, 1½ cups vodka, 3 ounces Honey Syrup, ice, seltzer water for topping, and 6 to 12 fresh berries and 6 fresh mint sprigs for garnish. Combine the lemon juice and preserves in a pitcher and stir until well combined. Add the gin, vodka, Honey Syrup, and ice and stir again. Strain the contents of the blender into six 8-ounce Mason jars and top off each with the seltzer. Garnish each with the berries and mint sprigs and serve.