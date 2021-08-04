Midday Fix: Clean Cocktails, Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist

CHICAGO — The COPA investigation is complete, the settlement money approved by the City Council, and the officer’s six-month suspension served.

But still, nearly four years after Chicago Police Sgt. Khalil Muhammad shot Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Hayes — an unarmed 18-year-old with autism who was reported missing hours earlier — charges of retaliatory demotions and whistleblower violations involving some of the highest-ranking members of the CPD linger in court.