Midday Fix: Chocolate Truffles

Katherine Duncan, Founder & Confectionista of Katherine Anne Confections

https://www.katherine-anne.com/

Katherine Anne Confections

2745 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

Event:

The Beer Temple and Katherine Anne Confections have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day tasting event featuring their favorite beer and truffle pairings. Hosted by Katherine Duncan, founder of Katherine Anne Confections, and Chris Quinn, owner of The Beer Temple, this virtual event is the perfect way to indulge on February 14, from the comfort of your own home.

What do you get? Each kit includes four varieties of Katherine Anne Confections’ hand-dipped chocolate truffles, four different craft beers from The Beer Temple, and a special assortment of Alpine-inspired and house-made accouterments from Table, Donkey, Stick. Participants will receive a zoom link and can participate in a guided tasting with Katherine and Chris.

Reserve your spot online and head to the Beer Temple on 3173 N. Elston Ave. Chicago to pick up your tasting kits. Chocolate & Beer Valentine’s Day Tasting Kits are $65 each (serves 2).

Guided Virtual Tasting:

Monday, February 14, 7:30 p.m. via zoom

Pick up kits on 2/13 & 2/14 at The Beer Temple, 3173 N. Elston Ave.

*Also….

Katherine Anne Confections has a limited-edition Valentine’s Day Box featuring a selection of aphrodisiac-infused artisan sweets including truffles, truffle ganaches, fleur de sel caramels, and a s’more. Each hand-crafted exclusive collection is $65. Only 50 boxes are available.

Recipe:

Chocolate Truffles

1 pound high-quality bittersweet/semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1 ounce butter

1/3 teaspoon salt

Put ingredients in a glass bowl. Microwave for 1 minute, remove from the microwave and let rest for 1 minute (to allow chocolate to fully melt) then stir until fully melted. Microwave for an additional 15 seconds if needed.

Do not overheat. Chill until cool and easy to scoop. Scoop using a melon baller, roll in toasted coconut, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, or chopped nuts. Bring to room temperature before serving.