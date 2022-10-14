Alan Kray – Director Food & Beverage

Lou Seal – Race Director

Event:

Hot Chocolate Run Chicago

Run Distances: 5k, 10k and 15k

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5th at 7:30AM

Location: Grant Park (Start Line at Monroe & Columbus)

Recipe:

Basic Double Boiler Fondue Recipe:

2QT Double Boiler

4 cups (divided) dark or Semi-Sweet Chocolate Disks or Chips

*1 TBL Vegetable Oil

Dippable (marshmallows, Cookies, Fruit, etc.)

Place enough water in bottom pot so when top pot is placed in, it touches water. Turn on med heat. Place 2 cups (reserve 2 cups) of chocolate in top pot. As chocolate begins to melt, sit consistently with spatula. When chocolate becomes slightly melted and turning into liquid, add remaining 2 cups of chocolate slowly, every 40 seconds, while continuously stirring. CHOCOLATE MELTS CHOCOLATE. You can continuously add more chocolate for a larger batch or to refill what you have used. Remember, CHOCOLATE MELTS CHOCOLATE!

If chocolate is to thick, add one TBL of Vegetable to thin out.

Basic Crock Pot 4QT Recipe:

4QT Crock Pot

8 Cups (divided) dark or Semi-Sweet Chocolate Disks or Chips

*1TBL Vegetable Oil

Dippable (marshmallows, Cookies, Fruit, etc.)

Turn Crock Pot to warm. Add 4 cups of chocolate. As chocolate begins to melt, stir consistently with spatula or large spoon. When chocolate becomes slightly melted and turning into liquid, add remaining 4 cups of chocolate slowly, every 30 seconds, while continuously stirring. CHOCOLATE MELTS CHOCOLATE. You can continuously add more chocolate for a larger batch or to refill what you have used. Remember, CHOCOLATE MELTS CHOCOLATE!

If chocolate is to thick, add one TBL of Vegetable to thin out.

Make sure utensils are dry. Any water that gets into melted chocolate will make it thicken and ruin consistency.