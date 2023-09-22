Executive Chef / Food & Beverage Director Tim Letsos, Depot 226

Depot 226 @ Canopy Chicago Central Loop

226 W. Jackson St., Chicago

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/chijbpy-canopy-chicago-central-loop/

Check Out:

Happy Hour service from Thursday-Saturday from 4-6pm offering local craft beer for $7, select wines for $8 and select cocktails ranging from $10-12

Live Music in the restaurant at 7 pm on September 29 th

Breakfast lunch and dinner daily from 6 am – 11 pm

Recipe:

Citrus Chilean Sea Bass with Quinoa Parmesan Risotto and Roasted Vegetables

8oz Chilean Sea Bass

3/8 cup of the Quinoa Risotto

3/8 cup of the roasted vegetables

2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons of white wine

2 tablespoons of herb oil

2 tablespoons salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of freshly chopped garlic

Garnished with a lemon shaped as a crown

Recipe for the Quinoa Risotto for single serving:

1 cup quinoa

3 cups chicken broth

1/8 cup heavy cream

1/8 cup Parmesan cheese

1/8 cup asiago cheese

1/2 tablespoons freshly chopped garlic

1/4 cup white wine

Season your fish accordingly on both sides with the herb oil fresh garlic, salt and pepper. On a hot sear plate put the sea bass with the white wine and lemon, cook until tender. 165 is the preferred temperature to be served. Plate the Sea bass on an oval plate with a scoop of the Parmesan Quinoa Risotto topped with the sea bass and serve with roasted vegetables on side. Finish with the leftover wine mixture and citrus and garnish with lemon crown.

In a pot sauté garlic and quinoa with white wine. Once this reduces add your chicken broth slowly. Bring this to a boil. Continue to monitor the quinoa. Add the remaining chicken broth. Once it has absorbed all the broth and the quinoa is fork tender, add both cheese and finish it off with heavy cream.