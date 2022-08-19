Chef Bill Kim
Urban Belly locations:
-916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
-1542 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
Event:
I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. Sunday Dinner in partnership with Mariano’s
Sunday, August 21st – 2pm
At the corner of Division St. and California Ave.
Recipe:
Chickpea Salad
1 can (12 oz) chickpea, rinsed and drained
1 cup cucumber, medium dice
½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut into halves
10 pcs of basil leaves, torn
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1/8 cup red wine vinegar
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp chili flake
¼ tsp dried oregano
5 turn on pepper mill (black peppercorn)
Optional (Serve with Shrimp or Hummus)
In a medium size bowl add all the ingredients together except chickpea, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and basil. Incorporate well with a whisk, then add chickpea, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and basil. Let the salad marinate for 20 minutes. Ready to go!