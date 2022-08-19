Chef Bill Kim

Urban Belly locations:

-916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

-1542 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

http://urbanbellychicago.com/

Event:

I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. Sunday Dinner in partnership with Mariano’s

Sunday, August 21st – 2pm

At the corner of Division St. and California Ave.

https://www.marianos.com

http://www.iamagentleman.org

Recipe:

Chickpea Salad

1 can (12 oz) chickpea, rinsed and drained

1 cup cucumber, medium dice

½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut into halves

10 pcs of basil leaves, torn

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp chili flake

¼ tsp dried oregano

5 turn on pepper mill (black peppercorn)

Optional (Serve with Shrimp or Hummus)

In a medium size bowl add all the ingredients together except chickpea, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and basil. Incorporate well with a whisk, then add chickpea, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and basil. Let the salad marinate for 20 minutes. Ready to go!