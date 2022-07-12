Chef & Owner Taysir Yasin of The Cafeteria

The Cafeteria

840 N. Orleans Street, Chicago

http://www.thecafeteriachicago.com

Recipe:

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Serves two

2-3 pound of chicken thighs or breast

Ingredients for marinade:

1/3 cup White or red wine vinegar

1/2 cup of Olive Oil

6 Glove of fresh garlic

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cardamon

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp ground glove

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp cinnamon

  • Mixed all the ingredients in the blender
  • Marinate the chicken for three hours or overnight to give the meat the best flavor possible
  • Roast the chicken in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or pan fry in avocado oil or oil of choice
  • Sliced the chicken and ready to serve

To compile the bowl:

1/2 cup Basmati rice as base

Topped with ¼ cup each of toppings of choice including:

Hummus

Tabouli

Marinated red cabbage

Tomato cucumber salad

Cucumber pickles

Sumac Onions

Served with choice of dressing; use your favorite, such as:

Tahini

Spicy tahini

Garlic

House hot