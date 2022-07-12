Chef & Owner Taysir Yasin of The Cafeteria
The Cafeteria
840 N. Orleans Street, Chicago
http://www.thecafeteriachicago.com
Recipe:
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Serves two
2-3 pound of chicken thighs or breast
Ingredients for marinade:
1/3 cup White or red wine vinegar
1/2 cup of Olive Oil
6 Glove of fresh garlic
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cardamon
1/4 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/4 tsp ground glove
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp turmeric
1/4 tsp cinnamon
- Mixed all the ingredients in the blender
- Marinate the chicken for three hours or overnight to give the meat the best flavor possible
- Roast the chicken in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or pan fry in avocado oil or oil of choice
- Sliced the chicken and ready to serve
To compile the bowl:
1/2 cup Basmati rice as base
Topped with ¼ cup each of toppings of choice including:
Hummus
Tabouli
Marinated red cabbage
Tomato cucumber salad
Cucumber pickles
Sumac Onions
Served with choice of dressing; use your favorite, such as:
Tahini
Spicy tahini
Garlic
House hot