Chef & Owner Taysir Yasin of The Cafeteria

The Cafeteria

840 N. Orleans Street, Chicago

http://www.thecafeteriachicago.com

Recipe:

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Serves two

2-3 pound of chicken thighs or breast

Ingredients for marinade:

1/3 cup White or red wine vinegar

1/2 cup of Olive Oil

6 Glove of fresh garlic

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cardamon

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp ground glove

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Mixed all the ingredients in the blender

Marinate the chicken for three hours or overnight to give the meat the best flavor possible

Roast the chicken in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or pan fry in avocado oil or oil of choice

Sliced the chicken and ready to serve

To compile the bowl:

1/2 cup Basmati rice as base

Topped with ¼ cup each of toppings of choice including:

Hummus

Tabouli

Marinated red cabbage

Tomato cucumber salad

Cucumber pickles

Sumac Onions

Served with choice of dressing; use your favorite, such as:

Tahini

Spicy tahini

Garlic

House hot