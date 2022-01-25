Midday Fix: Chicken Marsala

Kat Craddock, Editorial Director at SAVEUR

http://www.saveur.com

BookSaveur: The New Classics Cookbook (Expanded Edition) published by Weldon Owen

Link to Buy: https://amzn.to/32KIyJS

Chicken Marsala

Yield: serves 4 to 6

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1⁄4 lb. chicken cutlets, pounded until 1/4″ thick (about 8)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1⁄3 cup plus 1 tbsp. flour
  • 5 tbsp. olive oil
  • 5 tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 8 oz. white button mushrooms
  • 2 tbsp. minced shallots
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1⁄3 cup dry Marsala wine
  • 1⁄3 cup chicken stock
  • 1 tbsp. finely chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. Season chicken with salt and pepper and dredge in 1⁄3 cup flour. Heat 2 tbsp. oil and 1 tbsp. butter in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add chicken, and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and set aside. Add 2 tbsp. oil and 1 tbsp. butter, and then add mushrooms; cook until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Transfer to plate with chicken, and set aside.
  2. Heat remaining oil in skillet, and then add shallots and garlic; cook, stirring, until soft, about 1 minute. Stir in remaining 1 tbsp. flour; cook for 2 minutes. Add Marsala and stock; cook, stirring and scraping bottom of pan until slightly thick, about 2 minutes. Return chicken and mushrooms to skillet, and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining butter. Season with salt and pepper; garnish with parsley, if you like.

