Midday Fix: Chicken Khudi Kebabs & Indian Grilled Street Corn

Jasmine Sheth – Tasting India

You can visit Tasting India today and every other Wednesday at the Andersonville Farmer’s Market, from 3-7 pm.

Guests can also get a culinary backstage pass via Tasting India’s bi monthly Indian Regional menus (sign up via the website!). The Menus shed light on the lesser known regions of India, with a dual goal of educating diners about the variety of Indian cuisines beyond Butter Chicken and Naan, but to also help folks feel a sense of adventure through their palette! Each menu accompanies a brief history and/or cultural context behind the dishes and comes with a detailed spreadsheet of heating instructions.

Recipes:

Chicken Khudi Kebabs

feat. Tasting India’s East Indian Bottle Masala

Ingredients for the Khudi spice mix:

4 medium Onions, finely sliced

4 green chilies, sliced

¼ cup freshly grated Coconut

2 tbsp of Ginger Garlic paste

4 tsp Vegetable Oil (You can substitute with any neutral oil)

Method:

● In a saucepan, heat the oil and fry the Onions until golden brown.

● Next, add the remaining Khudi spice ingredients and cook well for 1-2 mins (You can add 1/4 cup of water to the pan to avoid the ingredients from sticking to the bottom and burning)

● Cool slightly and then grind everything to a smooth paste

Ingredients for the Chicken:

2 lbs of bone in Chicken thigh (You can also use Drumsticks if you prefer)

2 tbsp Vegetable Oil (You can substitute with any neutral oil) 3 tbsp Tasting India’s East Indian Bottle masala

2 tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

2.5 cups of Sour Cream or Greek Yogurt

1-2 tsp tamarind pulp (You can find wet Tamarind in most Asian grocery stores. Alternatively, you can use equal quantities of Lime juice)

Marinating the Chicken:

● In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the Chicken plus 4 tbsp of the Khudi spice mix and mix everything really well to coat all the pieces of the chicken

● Marinate for at least 4-6 hours or preferably overnight

Preparing the Chicken In the Oven:

● Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

● On a parchment lined baking sheet, lay out each piece of Chicken and drizzle 1-2 tbsp of Oil over it

● Cook the Chicken in the oven for 20 mins or until tender but cooked through. Remove the baking tray from the oven and let the cooked Chicken cool slightly

● When you are ready to serve, finish off the Chicken on a hot grill, to get the smoky flavor and char marks, about a minute on each side.

● Your Chicken Khudi Kebabs are ready to serve! Serve with a fresh Cucumber and Onion Salad.

Pro Tip:

Make this the best “BBQ Chicken” Sandwich you’ll ever have! Lightly shred the Chicken taking it off the bone. Layer the Chicken Khudi between two slices of toasted buttered Buns, top off with a simple Cucumber and Onion Salad and enjoy! Licking your fingers when eating this Sandwich, is highly encouraged!

Indian grilled street Corn

feat. Tasting India’s Goda Masala

Ingredients:

• 4 sweet Corn ears

• 2 whole Limes, cut in half

• 2-4 tbsp Goda Masala

• 1 tsp Salt

• 1/2 tsp smoked Paprika

Prepare your spice rub:

• Mix together Goda Masala, Salt and smoked Paprika and set aside.

Cooking the Corn:

• Shuck the corn to remove the husks and corn silk

• Make sure your grill is nice and hot, place the shucked corn on your grill and have long tongs ready to rotate the corn every now and then as it cooks and gets a good smokey char on all sides!

• Once cooked, move the corn to a plate

Dress your corn:

• Now take one ear of corn. Dip half a Lime into the spice mix and then rub over the grilled corn, squeezing the lime as you rotate the corn. You may need to dip the lime into the spice a couple more times so that the spices and lime juice are evenly coated all around the corn. Your Indian style grilled street Corn on the Cob is ready to enjoy!