Midday Fix: Chicken Fried Cauliflower

Executive Chef Kristen Burman

http://www.oakenbistro.com

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Dr., Lake Forest

Now through July 7, those that dine with the new restaurant will receive 50% off their meal.

The venue has also prepared a prix-fixe offering for Mother’s Day brunch.

CHICKEN FRIED CAULIFLOWER

For cauliflower:

1 large head cauliflower

2-3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 Cups buttermilk

For dredge:

1.5 Cups cornflakes, pulverized

2 Tablespoons paprika

1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoons salt

1 Cup All-purpose four

1/4 Cups cornstarch

2 Tablespoons baking powder

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. 

Cut the cauliflower into bite-sized florets (you can also buy florets pre-cut in most markets).  Toss with olive oil, salt & pepper.  Spread evenly on a sheet pan in one layer and roast until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.  Once cooled, remove to a bowl with the buttermilk.

Preheat your fryer to 350 degrees.  (pot with oil)

Coat the cauliflower with the buttermilk in the bowl.  Working in batches using a slotted spoon, remove florets from the buttermilk, allowing the excess to drain.  Toss the cauliflower with the dredge mix, evenly coating each piece.  Fry at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes, until brown and crispy.  Briefly drain on a clean paper towel.  Serve in your favorite bowl or platter with ranch, green goddess or your favorite creamy dressing!

