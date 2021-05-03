Midday Fix: Chicken Fried Cauliflower

Executive Chef Kristen Burman
Oaken Bistro + Bar
200 N. Field Dr., Lake Forest
Events:
Now through July 7, those that dine with the new restaurant will receive 50% off their meal.
The venue has also prepared a prix-fixe offering for Mother’s Day brunch.
Recipe:
CHICKEN FRIED CAULIFLOWER
For cauliflower:
1 large head cauliflower
2-3 Tablespoons olive oil
1 Teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 Cups buttermilk
For dredge:
1.5 Cups cornflakes, pulverized
2 Tablespoons paprika
1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
1 Tablespoon garlic powder
1 Tablespoon onion powder
1 Tablespoons salt
1 Cup All-purpose four
1/4 Cups cornstarch
2 Tablespoons baking powder
Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.
Cut the cauliflower into bite-sized florets (you can also buy florets pre-cut in most markets). Toss with olive oil, salt & pepper. Spread evenly on a sheet pan in one layer and roast until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Once cooled, remove to a bowl with the buttermilk.
Preheat your fryer to 350 degrees. (pot with oil)
Coat the cauliflower with the buttermilk in the bowl. Working in batches using a slotted spoon, remove florets from the buttermilk, allowing the excess to drain. Toss the cauliflower with the dredge mix, evenly coating each piece. Fry at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes, until brown and crispy. Briefly drain on a clean paper towel. Serve in your favorite bowl or platter with ranch, green goddess or your favorite creamy dressing!