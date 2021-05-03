Midday Fix: Chicken Fried Cauliflower

Executive Chef Kristen Burman

http://www.oakenbistro.com

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Dr., Lake Forest

Events:

Now through July 7, those that dine with the new restaurant will receive 50% off their meal.

The venue has also prepared a prix-fixe offering for Mother’s Day brunch.

Recipe:

CHICKEN FRIED CAULIFLOWER

For cauliflower:

1 large head cauliflower

2-3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 Cups buttermilk

For dredge:

1.5 Cups cornflakes, pulverized

2 Tablespoons paprika

1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoons salt

1 Cup All-purpose four

1/4 Cups cornstarch

2 Tablespoons baking powder

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

Cut the cauliflower into bite-sized florets (you can also buy florets pre-cut in most markets). Toss with olive oil, salt & pepper. Spread evenly on a sheet pan in one layer and roast until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Once cooled, remove to a bowl with the buttermilk.

Preheat your fryer to 350 degrees. (pot with oil)

Coat the cauliflower with the buttermilk in the bowl. Working in batches using a slotted spoon, remove florets from the buttermilk, allowing the excess to drain. Toss the cauliflower with the dredge mix, evenly coating each piece. Fry at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes, until brown and crispy. Briefly drain on a clean paper towel. Serve in your favorite bowl or platter with ranch, green goddess or your favorite creamy dressing!