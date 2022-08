Jordan Ordoñez, one of the dancers in Chicago Dance Crash’s Booms Day

(Also performing: Kelsey Reiter, Logan Howell, and Ibrahim Sabbi)

Event:

Chicago Dance Crash’s 20th Anniversary World Premiere: Booms Day

Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL

Opens Friday, August 26, continues through Saturday, September 10