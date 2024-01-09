Thomas Mizuno-Moore – Senior Beverage Manager

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL 60712

847-677-3350

https://www.lwoodsrestaurant.com/

Check Out:

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge 25th Anniversary

Celebrate L. Woods 25th Anniversary the week of January 11th – January 17th with dine-in specials including $10 Old Fashioneds, $15 Barbeque Chicken and $25 Baby Back Ribs, and an in-restaurant activity where you can fill out ‘A Letter To L. Woods’ with your favorite memories of the space for the chance to win $250 to L. Woods!

Recipe:

CHERRY OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL RECIPE

Yields 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS

1 oz. Cherry Whiskey (of choice)

1 oz. Bourbon (of choice)

1 tsp. Cherry Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 Candied Cherries

PROCEDURE

To prepare the Cherry Old Fashioned Cocktail:

In a mixing glass, combine cherry whiskey, bourbon, cherry syrup and angostura bitters. Add ice and stir to dilute, approximately 10 seconds. Add a large ice cube to a glass. Strain cocktail over the ice cube into the glass. Skewer candied cherries and add as garnish. Serve immediately & enjoy!