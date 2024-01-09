Thomas Mizuno-Moore – Senior Beverage Manager
L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge
7110 N. Lincoln Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL 60712
847-677-3350
https://www.lwoodsrestaurant.com/
L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge 25th Anniversary
Celebrate L. Woods 25th Anniversary the week of January 11th – January 17th with dine-in specials including $10 Old Fashioneds, $15 Barbeque Chicken and $25 Baby Back Ribs, and an in-restaurant activity where you can fill out ‘A Letter To L. Woods’ with your favorite memories of the space for the chance to win $250 to L. Woods!
CHERRY OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL RECIPE
Yields 1 cocktail
INGREDIENTS
1 oz. Cherry Whiskey (of choice)
1 oz. Bourbon (of choice)
1 tsp. Cherry Syrup
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
2 Candied Cherries
PROCEDURE
To prepare the Cherry Old Fashioned Cocktail:
- In a mixing glass, combine cherry whiskey, bourbon, cherry syrup and angostura bitters.
- Add ice and stir to dilute, approximately 10 seconds.
- Add a large ice cube to a glass.
- Strain cocktail over the ice cube into the glass.
- Skewer candied cherries and add as garnish.
- Serve immediately & enjoy!