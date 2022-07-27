Chef Sarah Grueneberg

Tickets for 2022 Chicago Gourmet are on sale TODAY! (7/27/22)

Chicago Gourmet is held from September 22 -25, 2022 atop the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park.

Chicago Gourmet is presented by founding sponsor Illinois Restaurant Association, together with presenting sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Tickets are available NOW at chicagogourmet.org.

And check out — Prost! In the Park

Prost! In the Park takes place atop the Harris Theater at Millennium Park on Sunday, September 25 from 1 – 4PM. Lederhosen not required (but encouraged!).

Tickets are $95 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.

Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s Monteverde — https://monteverdechicago.com/

And check out her upcoming cookbook — Listen To Your Vegetables

Pre-order link: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/listen-to-your-vegetables-sarah-gruenebergkate-heddings

Recipe:

Quick Sauerkraut

Forthcoming from Listen To Your Vegetables, Harper Collins, October 25, 2022

Have you ever bought a head of green cabbage and realized just how much cabbage that is? Here’s a great way to use that cabbage, and it makes an excellent accompaniment to fish or pork, or even hot dogs and sausages.

Shred your cabbage and transfer it to a colander. Salt it lightly and let it drain; you’re purging it of some excess moisture, like you do with eggplant. Once that’s done, in a medium skillet, sweat a chopped onion in some butter, then add the cabbage and cook to soften it. Hit it with some rice vinegar or white vinegar and season with spices like caraway, fennel and coriander seeds. (For a more Germanic flavor, try caraway, dried mustard and a pinch of cayenne.) Eat the sauerkraut warm or try it chilled. This keeps for 4-5 days in an airtight container stored in the fridge.