Chef Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde

Monteverde – 1020 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

Events:

Chicago Gourmet – “All Roads Lead to Gourmet”

September 21-24, 2023

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

*Tickets on sale 7/26/23

The festival benefits the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF), a 501 (c)(3) dedicated to building and promoting the health and prosperity of the restaurant industry by investing in both youth and workforce. It has awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships since its inception.

Chicago Gourmet is presented by founding sponsor Illinois Restaurant Association, together with presenting sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

This year, spirited events includes:



Tacos & Tequila presented by US Foods and The Spice House

Hosted by Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO and more)

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St

Thursday, September 21, 2023, 7PM-10PM



Somm Sessions presented by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

With Chef Soo Ahn (Adalina)

A﻿dalina Chicago, 912 N State Street

Friday, September 22, 2023, 12PM-2PM



Hamburger Hop presented by DoorDash, Sysco and Blue Moon

Hosted by all-star Chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and more)

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St.

Friday, September 22, 2023, 6PM-9PM



Late Night Gourmet presented by TAO Chicago

TAO Chicago, 632 N. Dearborn St.

Friday, September 22, 2023, 9PM-12AM





Grand Cru presented by UnitedHealthcare and Lexus

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St.

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Session 1: 2PM-5PM

Session 2: 7PM-10PM



ALL-NEW IN 2023 – Rise & Shine Gourmet

Hosted by chef friends Art Smith (Art Smith’s Reunion) and Lorena Garcia (Chica)

Chef Art Smith’s Reunion, 700 E. Grand Ave.

Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11AM-1:30PM



Prost! In the Park presented by Krombacher

Hosted by Chef Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio)

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St.

Sunday, September 24, 2023, 1PM-4PM

Recipe:

Cheesy Potato Frico

Serves 6 to 8 (but let’s be real—once you taste this, it’s hard to stop eating!)

This frico di patate (cheese frico with potatoes) hails from Friuli, where potatoes are grown in abundance. The key to authentic frico is using a Northern Italian cow’s milk cheese like aged Montasio, Asiago, or Piave. These cheeses have a mild, buttery, aged cow’s milk flavor and unlike Parmigiano-Reggiano, they’re not too dry, so they melt nicely into the potatoes. In Italy, frico are enjoyed as a snack for aperitivo, often alongside cured hams, cheese, and even a little honey. But once you try this, you’ll agree that they’re awesome every time of day! These are so great with just the cheese and potato, but get crazy with it! Mix in a little grated onion, finely chopped prosciutto, or chopped fresh herbs like thyme, chives, or rosemary . . . yum!

2 pounds small russet potatoes

Kosher salt

4 ounces aged Northern Italian cow’s milk cheese, like Montasio, Piave, or Asiago, shredded on the large holes of a box grater (1 ½ cups)

Fresh cracked black pepper

6 tablespoons everyday olive oil

In a medium pot, cover the potatoes with cold water and season with a few pinches of kosher salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a rolling simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 25 to 35 minutes. Drain and cool. Using a paring knife, peel the potatoes, then place on a plate and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight. The next day, using a paring knife, cut the potatoes into chunks and place in a medium bowl. Add the shredded cheese, a few pinches of kosher salt, and some black pepper. Mix well, incorporating the cheese and potatoes but being careful not to mash the potatoes. You want chunks of potato and cheese; as the cheese melts, it becomes the glue that holds it all together. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Spoon half of the potato mixture into the pan, using a spatula or spoon to press the potato mixture together to create a single cake or patty. Drizzle 1 more tablespoon of the oil around the edges of the pan, allowing it to drip down under the sizzling cake. Let cook for 8 to 10 minutes; you will notice that the edge of the frico will begin to brown. Occasionally, run a rubber spatula around the edge of the frico and the pan. Give the pan a little wiggle to see if the cheese is crisping, and use your spatula to push the mixture down into the pan to keep it compact. I also like to rotate the pan 180 degrees, as the burner can have hot spots. The frico is ready to flip once you see the edges have turned a darker brown and the cheese on top has begun to melt. To flip, using oven mitts, place a plate or rack on top of the pan and flip it, inverting the frico onto the plate or rack. Then slide the frico back into the pan to let the other side cook and crisp. Drizzle 1 more tablespoon of the oil around the edges of the pan. Cook for another 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the pan occasionally. Transfer the frico to a rack or a parchment paper–lined plate. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture and olive oil. To serve, cut it into wedges.

Tips:

If you have two similar-sized pans, feel free to make two frico at the same time. If you want to keep the frico warm, you can hold it in a 250°F oven for up to 30 minutes.

It’s important here to cool the potatoes down fully (for at least 4 hours) after boiling, for the best texture. I like using my hands and a good paring knife to cut the potatoes into chunks, kind of like my grandma always cut her potatoes—and most vegetables!

From Listen to Your Vegetables by Sarah Grueneberg with Kate Heddings. Copyright © 2022 by Green Mountain Collection, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.