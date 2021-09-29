Midday Fix: Chef Richard Blais makes Ahi Tuna Tostada and Lobster Rolls

Richard Blais, Chef / ENTREÉPRENEUR
Event:
Chef Richard Blais is in town for a Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants Members’ Only Wine Club dinner and live cooking competition hosted and judged by Chef Richard Blais. The sold-out event, titled Battle of the Blais, features a three-course curated by Richard and Matt McMillin, of Cooper’s Hawk, for guests to enjoy while watching contestants battle for the top cooking spot and a prize.
Recipes:
Lobster Roll
Yield 12 Each
Green Goddess Dressing
- 3 cups, Mayo
- ½ cup, Sour Cream
- 2 ea, Anchovies
- 1 bunch, Scallions, Sliced
- 1 bunch, Parsley, chopped
- ½ cup Chives, chopped
- ½ cup Dill, chopped
- 1 cups Tarragon, chopped
- 2 ea Garlic Cloves, minced
- ¼ cup Red Wine Vinegar
- ¼ cup Lemon Juice
- Kosher salt & Fresh ground pepper to taste
- Blend all ingredients together in blender, chill.
Lobster Rolls
- 12 ea small fenway style brioche buns, split
- 4oz Butter, softened
- 3.5 lbs cooked lobster meat, coarsely chopped
- green goddess mayonnaise (as needed, recipe above)
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Pickled celery, cut lengthwise and sliced thin
- 1/2 cup fresh dill flowers and fronds, for garnish
- Pickled mustard seeds, for garnish
- Mustard Seed Caviar for garnish
Assembly
- Butter and toast the buns until golden brown on both sides.
- Put the lobster in a mixing bowl. Add the green goddess mayonnaise and mix gently, taking care not to break up the lobster meat more than can be helped. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Divide the lobster salad among the buns and garnish with the dill flowers, pickled celery, and caviar. Serve immediately
Ahi Tuna Tostada
Dressing
- 1/2 cup black garlic shoyu
- 1/4 cup yuzu
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 3/4 tsp minced ginger
- 3/4 tsp minced garlic
- 3/4 tsp sliced green onions
- ½ tsp minced jalapeno
Mix ingredients well to combine dressing ingredients and set aside to chill.
Tostadas
- 1 Avocado, Smashed
- Lime Juice, Fresh Squeezed
- Kosher Salt
- Ahi Tuna, Small Dice
- Dressing from above
- Mango, small dice
- Micro Mint or Cilantro
Smash Avocado, add lime juice and kosher salt to taste, set aside. Dice tuna, add enough dressing to coat. Adjust salt if needed. Spread smashed avocado on tostada, toss tuna with dressing again, strain excess liquid, place over avocado. Garnish with diced mango and micro mint or cilantro.