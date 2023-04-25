Chef Joe Flamm, Culinary Director/Partner of BLVD Steakhouse

BLVD Steakhouse

817 W Lake St., Chicago, IL 6060

https://www.blvdchicago.com

Instagram: @blvdchicago

Facebook: @blvdchicago

Twitter: @blvdchicago

Event:

To celebrate the patio grand opening, the restaurant will host a Derby Day party on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 1 p.m.

Attendees, who are encouraged to dress in their Derby Day best, will enjoy a four-course seated lunch in partnership with Westholme Wagyu showcasing dishes like grilled oysters, heirloom tomato wedge salad, Westholme Australian Wagyu, and brown sugar cake.

The restaurant has also partnered with AIX rosé and Ferrari sparkling wine to offer complimentary pours throughout the event. Specialty Derby-themed cocktails from Woodford Reserve and S.Pellegrino, as well as full bar service, will be available. Tickets for BLVD Steakhouse’s Derby Day party are $125 and will are currently available on Tock.

BLVD Steakhouse’s patio will be available for reservations in accordance with the interior’s new hours of operation, opening seven days per week at 4:30 p.m. beginning April 20.

Recipe:

Dayboat Scallops Recipe

Scallops

Dry scallops with a couple of paper towels, and season with salt and pepper.

Brown Butter Vinaigrette

6 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

9 tablespoons brown butter

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

2 tablespoons finely diced shallots

1 teaspoon finely diced fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

A pinch of pepper

Asparagus Prep

1/2 lb asparagus

Take 1/4 lb of asparagus and toss in oil and salt. Grill or broil for 2-3 minutes. Take remaining raw asparagus and slice thin; hold separately.

Method

Combine your balsamic vinegar, dijon, shallots, thyme and salt. Take your butter and warm at a low level in a sauté pan until the butter breaks. After about five minutes, the butter will start to foam. This is when you want to watch the butter, stirring it around with your spatula to prevent the milk solids from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Let rest, then mix all together.

Makes approximately 1 cup.

Plated Dish

Sear off your scallops for 2-3 minutes per side, in a neutral oil. Once cooked through, put your grilled asparagus on the bottom, top with scallops and your raw asparagus mixed with lemon juice and tarragon. Finish with your brown butter vinaigrette.