Brooke Williamson, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur
https://www.chefbrookewilliamson.com/
https://www.playaprovisions.com/
Event:
Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Brooke Williamson from January 12, 2023 through May 18, 2023. Brooke’s menu is available for lunch and dinner.
Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk
58 E Oak Street – Chicago, IL 60611
P: (312) 736 – 9999
https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series
https://esquire.coopershawk.com/
Recipe:
Fried crab claw pops, old bay mayo & pickled habanero hot sauce
These are basically crab cakes formed over a snow crab claw, deep fried and served with two sauces. The plate simply gets garnished with a little salad of celery ribbons and leaves that are dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.
Crab cake mix:
Yields approx 20 crab pops
12oz (1 1/2 cups) Dungeness crab meat
12oz (1 1/2 cups) Blue lump crab meat
1 egg
1/4 cup minced red bell pepper
1/4 cup minced chives
1/4 cup minced shallots
1 TBSP whole grain mustard
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lemon
¾ tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
3/4 cup mayo
2/3 cup panko bread crumb
20 Snow Crab Claws
Seasoned Flour
Eggs, whisked
Panko Bread Crumbs
Celery Leaves
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lemon Juice
Flaky Sea Salt
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients and adjust seasoning as needed.
Form mixture around snow crab claw and bread traditionally with panko breadcrumbs.
Fry crab claws in a 350 degree table top fryer until golden brown, approximately two to three minutes. Remove from oil and allow to drain.
Dress celery leaves with olive oil, lemon juice and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Serve with crab claws and Old Bay Mayo.
Old Bay Mayo:
2 cups mayo
1 ½ tsp old bay seasoning
½ tsp salt
Zest of 1/2 lemon
Juice of 1 lemon
-Combine all ingredients and chill.