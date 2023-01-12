Brooke Williamson, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur

https://www.chefbrookewilliamson.com/

https://www.playaprovisions.com/

Event:

Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Brooke Williamson from January 12, 2023 through May 18, 2023. Brooke’s menu is available for lunch and dinner.

Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk

58 E Oak Street – Chicago, IL 60611

P: (312) 736 – 9999

https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series

https://esquire.coopershawk.com/

Recipe:

Fried crab claw pops, old bay mayo & pickled habanero hot sauce

These are basically crab cakes formed over a snow crab claw, deep fried and served with two sauces. The plate simply gets garnished with a little salad of celery ribbons and leaves that are dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.

Crab cake mix:

Yields approx 20 crab pops

12oz (1 1/2 cups) Dungeness crab meat

12oz (1 1/2 cups) Blue lump crab meat

1 egg

1/4 cup minced red bell pepper

1/4 cup minced chives

1/4 cup minced shallots

1 TBSP whole grain mustard

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

¾ tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

3/4 cup mayo

2/3 cup panko bread crumb

20 Snow Crab Claws

Seasoned Flour

Eggs, whisked

Panko Bread Crumbs

Celery Leaves

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lemon Juice

Flaky Sea Salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients and adjust seasoning as needed.

Form mixture around snow crab claw and bread traditionally with panko breadcrumbs.

Fry crab claws in a 350 degree table top fryer until golden brown, approximately two to three minutes. Remove from oil and allow to drain.

Dress celery leaves with olive oil, lemon juice and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Serve with crab claws and Old Bay Mayo.

Old Bay Mayo:

2 cups mayo

1 ½ tsp old bay seasoning

½ tsp salt

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

-Combine all ingredients and chill.