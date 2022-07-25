Chef Art Smith, Chef and Owner, Chef Art Smith’s Reunion Restaurant at Navy Pier
Chef Art Smith’s Reunion Restaurant
Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Avenue
(312) 224-1415
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, reservations via OpenTable.
https://reunionatthepier.squarespace.com/
Recipe:
Belizean Chocolate Pecan Pie
Yield: One 9-inch Pie
For The Cream Cheese Dough:
4 Ounces Cream Cheese
4 Ounces Unsalted Butter, softened
1 Cup All Purpose Flour
1 ½ Tablespoons Sugar
½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt
METHOD:
Combine all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl with your hands until it just begins to come together. You want to be able to see large streaks of the cream cheese and butter. Form into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight before rolling out into a greased 9-inch fluted tart pan.
For The Filling:
2 Ounces Bittersweet Belizian Chocolate, chopped
2 Tablespoons Butter
1 1/2 Cups Sugar
1 Cup Agave Syrup
3 Eggs
1Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt
1 ½ Cups Pecans, Coarsely Chopped
1 Cup Whole Pecans
1 Cup Chopped Belizian Bittersweet Chocolate Pieces
METHOD:
Melt the 2 ounces of chocolate and butter over a double boiler. Place the sugar, corn syrup, eggs, vanilla, salt and chopped pecans in a large mixing bowl and whisk until combined. Add the melted chocolate.
Preheat the oven to 320 degrees F.
Line a greased 9-inch fluted tart pan with the prepared cream cheese dough and sprinkle the bottom of the dough lined pan with ½ cup of the chopped chocolate. Pour in the prepared filling. Arrange the remaining chocolate pieces and whole pecans on top of the tart.
Place the tart on a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake in the oven for 50 minutes or until just set. Let cool to room temperature before removing from the tart pan.