Chef Art Smith, Chef and Owner, Chef Art Smith’s Reunion Restaurant at Navy Pier

Chef Art Smith’s Reunion Restaurant

Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Avenue

(312) 224-1415

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, reservations via OpenTable.

https://reunionatthepier.squarespace.com/

https://navypier.org/

Recipe:

Belizean Chocolate Pecan Pie

Yield: One 9-inch Pie

For The Cream Cheese Dough:

4 Ounces Cream Cheese

4 Ounces Unsalted Butter, softened

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

1 ½ Tablespoons Sugar

½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

METHOD:

Combine all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl with your hands until it just begins to come together. You want to be able to see large streaks of the cream cheese and butter. Form into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight before rolling out into a greased 9-inch fluted tart pan.

For The Filling:

2 Ounces Bittersweet Belizian Chocolate, chopped

2 Tablespoons Butter

1 1/2 Cups Sugar

1 Cup Agave Syrup

3 Eggs

1Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 ½ Cups Pecans, Coarsely Chopped

1 Cup Whole Pecans

1 Cup Chopped Belizian Bittersweet Chocolate Pieces

METHOD:

Melt the 2 ounces of chocolate and butter over a double boiler. Place the sugar, corn syrup, eggs, vanilla, salt and chopped pecans in a large mixing bowl and whisk until combined. Add the melted chocolate.

Preheat the oven to 320 degrees F.

Line a greased 9-inch fluted tart pan with the prepared cream cheese dough and sprinkle the bottom of the dough lined pan with ½ cup of the chopped chocolate. Pour in the prepared filling. Arrange the remaining chocolate pieces and whole pecans on top of the tart.

Place the tart on a parchment lined cookie sheet and bake in the oven for 50 minutes or until just set. Let cool to room temperature before removing from the tart pan.