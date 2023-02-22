Chef Lamar Moore

Event:

James Beard Foundation Taste America Chicago Brunch

March 5th

Peach’s Restaurant

4652 S. King Drive

Chicago, IL 60653

https://peachson47th.com/

10:30 A.M. First Seating for Brunch

1:30 P.M. Second Seating for Brunch

Tickets for the Taste America Chicago brunch event are now on sale for $300 per pair – Tables of two, four, and six are available for purchase.

https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-chicago-8

https://www.jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica

Recipe:

Cheddar Grits with Fried Catfish, Brown Butter Noisette, and Heirloom Tomato & Kale Garnish

Fried Catfish

1 ea catfish 5-7oz

1T kosher salt

1 T ground black pepper

1 cup self-rising flour

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup hot sauce

1 c buttermilk

4T Cajun seasoning

Instructions:

In a large bowl add the all-purpose flour, salt and pepper . Mix well.

In a separate bowl add buttermilk , hot sauce, and mix.

Next add the fish into the bowl with the hot sauce & buttermilk.

In another separate bowl add cornmeal and Cajun spice to same bowl.

Make sure that the fish is nicely coated with the wet mixture, then coat with the flour mixture.

Add back to buttermilk hot sauce mixture then cost with seasoned cornmeal.

Once all of the fish is coated, let it set for about 5 minutes so that the cornmeal & flour mixture can stick well.

Heat the oil between 350 – 375 F.

Once the oil is nice and hot, carefully add the fish into cast iron skillet.

Fry the fish until golden brown, then remove from the oil, and set on a paper towel lined plate or cookie sheet.

Cheese grits

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium Vidalia diced, or any type sweet onion

2 ears corn, kernels cut from husks

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups water

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup stone-ground grits

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

In a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and sauté, stirring frequently, for 3 minutes.

Add corn and continue to sauté for 3 minutes.

Add milk, water, and 1 teaspoon salt. Turn heat to high and bring to a boil.

When mixture boils, gradually whisk in the grits. If you mix them in too fast, they will clump.

Turn heat down to low and simmer, whisking every now and then, for 20-30 min.

Stir in butter, both cheeses, and salt and pepper to taste.

Brown Butter Sauce

2# unsalted butter

½ c sherry

⅓ c brown sugar

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Instructions:

Add 1# butter . As it melts it will start to bubble in tight and tiny bubbles. Reduce the heat to medium. Stir the butter with whisk . As the water starts to evaporate the bubbles will get bigger. Stir the butter again. It is important to stir so the milk solids don’t brown and burn before all the water has evaporated. Watch the bubbles. They should be getting even bigger. The butter should start to smell like peanut butter . You should be able to see the solids turning tan. Remove the butter from the heat and let it sit. It will continue to cook the solids and brown them. Once the butter is cool, add sherry wine, brown sugar . Back over low heat whisk in remainder pound of butter . Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and immediately serve.

Tomato Kale Salad

6ea cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

¼ red onion thin sliced

5oz cleaned kale, thinly sliced

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Sherry wine 2oz (4T)

Extra virgin olive oil 3oz (6T)

Instructions:

In heavy duty mixing bowl add all ingredients Add salt and pepper to taste Allow to sit for minimum 20 minutes to allow flavors to develop.