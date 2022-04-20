Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales for The One of a Kind Show
One of a Kind Spring Show
TheMART
April 29-May 1
Tickets on sale at: https://oneofakindshowchicago.com/
- Show will feature 300 artists from across North America, as well as live entertainment, gourmet cafes, hands-on workshops, an emerging artist market and more.
- Shoppers will have access to 20 different categories of art – ranging from fine art to photography, home goods, body products, gourmet goods and more. All varying price ranges.