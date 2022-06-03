Rudy Flores – Executive Director, Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce

Event:

Artisan & Makers Market

Saturdays, June through August

10:00am – 2:00pm

Ainslie Arts Plaza, 4836 N. Lincoln Avenue

Admission: FREE

https://www.lincolnsquare.org/

https://www.lincolnsquare.org/artisan-and-makers-market

The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of CommerceArtisan and Makers Market is back in the Ainslie Arts Plaza this summer with a rotating crew of local artists and makers selling an array of curated items. From handmade table linens, snakeskin jewelry, hand poured candles, and letterpress printed fine art, the Artisan & Makers Market is a great way to kick-off your weekends this summer!