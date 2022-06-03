Rudy Flores – Executive Director, Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce
Event:
Artisan & Makers Market
Saturdays, June through August
10:00am – 2:00pm
Ainslie Arts Plaza, 4836 N. Lincoln Avenue
Admission: FREE
https://www.lincolnsquare.org/
https://www.lincolnsquare.org/artisan-and-makers-market
The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of CommerceArtisan and Makers Market is back in the Ainslie Arts Plaza this summer with a rotating crew of local artists and makers selling an array of curated items. From handmade table linens, snakeskin jewelry, hand poured candles, and letterpress printed fine art, the Artisan & Makers Market is a great way to kick-off your weekends this summer!