Midday Fix: Check out a virtual chalk art festival and help support Howard Street businesses

Nate Baranowski, Chicago-based street painter, muralist, and fine artist

http://www.natebaranowski.com

Virtual Chalk Howard Street

https://www.howardstreetchicago.com/

Every other Friday at 11 a.m. from August 28 through October 23, acclaimed Chicago 3D chalk artist Nate Baranowski creates a live drawing of table-top 3D chalk art featuring a meal or product from a Howard Street business, live streamed on Howard Street’s Instagram page (@howardstreetchicago).

The live stream offers 3D chalk art lessons by the artist as well as interviews with the business owners, and explores the vibrant Howard Street community. The biweekly event will feature following businesses:

August 28 at 11 a.m. – Lady B Boutique

September 11 at 11 a.m. – Curls and Company

September 25 at 11 a.m. – Hip Circle Empowerment Center

October 9 at 11 a.m. – Howard Area Community Center

October 23 at 11 a.m. – Sol Cafe