Won Kim – Executive Chef & Partner at Kimski

Kimski

960 W 31st St., Chicago, IL

https://www.instagram.com/kimskichicago

https://www.facebook.com/kimskichicago

And check out Won’s YouTube channel Sleeping Is For Suckers

And check out…

Won is heading up the restoration of the Fireman Mural ( https://www.gofundme.com/f/firemenmuralrefresh ).

The mural was first painted by Won and others shortly after 9/11 to honor the firefighters who lost their lives. With the recent deaths of two prominent firemen they want to keep honoring our first responders and continue to pay tribute to all the great work they do to keep our city safe and our community engaged through art.

Recipe:

Chap Chae Noodles (serves two to four)

Ingredients

1 package of store-bought sweet potato starch noodles OR store-bought vermicelli glass noodles

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

½ cup + two tablespoons of toasted sesame oil

1 cup mayo

3 tablespoons toasted white sesame seeds

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

5 large shiitake mushrooms, julienned

½ of one large red bell pepper, julienned

1 small yellow onion, julienned

1 cup of spinach

2 tablespoons of ginger, minced

2 tablespoons of garlic, minced

1 scallion stalk, julienned

1 egg, whisked

3 tablespoons of canola oil

Dash of white sugar to taste

Kosher salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Method

Sesame-Soy “Pre-Dressing”

Whisk together two tablespoons of toasted sesame oil and two tablespoons of soy sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

Ginger-Soy Dressing

In a medium bowl, whisk together the following ingredients and set aside.

1 cup mayo

½ cup of toasted sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

3 tablespoons of white toasted sesame seeds

2 tablespoons of ginger, minced

2 tablespoons of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

Dash of white sugar to taste

Kosher salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Cooking The Noodles

In a pot of boiling water, cook your package of store-bought sweet potato starch noodles OR vermicelli glass noodles one minute less than the package instructions. Drain noodles, place in bowl, and toss noodles in bowl with two tablespoons of Sesame-Soy “Pre-Dressing”.

Cooking The Egg

In a large pan, heat one tablespoon of canola oil on medium heat. Add the whisked one egg evenly into the pan. Cook for 1 minute and flip egg over. Cook for an additional one minute. Transfer egg to plate and cut into long ribbons with a knife. Set aside.

Cooking The Vegetables

In the same large pan, heat two tablespoons of canola oil on high heat. Add the five large julienned shiitake mushrooms and sauté for one minute. Add to the pan ½ of one large julienned red bell pepper, and one small julienned yellow onion and cook for two to three minutes. Add cup of spinach and cook for an additional minute.

Add the cooked noodles to the pan of vegetables and the remaining two tablespoons of Sesame-Soy “Pre-Dressing” and stir. Cook for about two minutes until vegetables and noodles are warmed through. Transfer everything into a large bowl.

Finishing The Dish

Add as much of the Ginger-Soy Dressing as you like and toss to mix. Portion the Chap Chae Noodles into individual bowls. Garnish each bowl with the egg ribbons and the one julienned scallion. Eat and enjoy.