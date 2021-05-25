Midday Fix: Celebrating National Wine Day

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, The World Wine Guys 

http://worldwineguys.com/

Check out:

Their weekly digital wine show:  “World Wine Guys—What We’re Drinking” – A new episode is released every Wednesday, but it can be seen at any time on the World Wine Guys Facebook page or IG page @worldwineguys

Wines Featured:

Gruet Brut Rosé, New Mexico  SRP $17

Thirsty Owl Appalachian Bottom Dweller Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, New York SRP $17

Boxwood Estate Topiary, Middleburg, Virginia, SRP $32

Substance Cs (Cabernet Sauvignon) Benton City, Washington, SRP $17

Chateau Grand Traverse Late Harvest Riesling, Traverse City, Michigan, SRP $14

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News