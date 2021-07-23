Midday Fix: Celebrate National Tequila Day with a Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Argelia Martinez founder of Vida Mia Cocktails

Vida Mia, a Mexican-owned cocktail experience company that creates custom kits & virtual mixology classes about the sacred agave. 

Vida Mia offers mixology classes and kits here.  

https://cashdrop.biz/vidamiacocktails

Order services via Instagram: @Vida_Mia_Cocktails

https://www.argeliamartinez.com/vida-mia-index

Event:

Her next summer experience event is a wellness event on 8/31. Vida Mia is co-hosting a 45-minute  vinyasa yoga class at Montrose Beach at 9am followed by an ancestral beverage pairing with a healthy snack. 

Recipe:

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

  • Fresh cucumber wheels (5)
  • Fresh mint leaves (3 leaves)
  • .75 oz lime juice 
  • .50 oz agave nectar syrup
  • 2 oz of Blanco Tequila
  • 1 jalapeno pepper wheel
  • Sparkling water
  • Ice
  • Garnish: Lime wheels and mint leaves
  • Glassware: Old Fashion glass

Step 1: Muddle cucumber wheels with lime juice and mint. Add jalapeno wheel for spiciness.

Step 2: Combine all ingredients into the cocktail shaker except sparkling water. Shake. 

Step 3: Add fresh ice to your glass. Strain drink into the old fashion glass and garnish. 

Step 4: Top off with sparkling water. Toast to warmer weathers and memories of agua frescas. 

Argelia used a woman-owned Tequila brand:  https://www.finotequila.com/

