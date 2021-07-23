Midday Fix: Celebrate National Tequila Day with a Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Argelia Martinez founder of Vida Mia Cocktails
Vida Mia, a Mexican-owned cocktail experience company that creates custom kits & virtual mixology classes about the sacred agave.
Vida Mia offers mixology classes and kits here.
https://cashdrop.biz/vidamiacocktails
Order services via Instagram: @Vida_Mia_Cocktails
https://www.argeliamartinez.com/vida-mia-index
Event:
Her next summer experience event is a wellness event on 8/31. Vida Mia is co-hosting a 45-minute vinyasa yoga class at Montrose Beach at 9am followed by an ancestral beverage pairing with a healthy snack.
Recipe:
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
- Fresh cucumber wheels (5)
- Fresh mint leaves (3 leaves)
- .75 oz lime juice
- .50 oz agave nectar syrup
- 2 oz of Blanco Tequila
- 1 jalapeno pepper wheel
- Sparkling water
- Ice
- Garnish: Lime wheels and mint leaves
- Glassware: Old Fashion glass
Step 1: Muddle cucumber wheels with lime juice and mint. Add jalapeno wheel for spiciness.
Step 2: Combine all ingredients into the cocktail shaker except sparkling water. Shake.
Step 3: Add fresh ice to your glass. Strain drink into the old fashion glass and garnish.
Step 4: Top off with sparkling water. Toast to warmer weathers and memories of agua frescas.
Argelia used a woman-owned Tequila brand: https://www.finotequila.com/