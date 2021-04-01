Midday Fix: Cauliflower and Cumin Soup

Chef Dominique Tougne

French Quiche – 2210 N. Halsted St., Chicago

773-857-0097

French Quiche is a newly opened friendly neighborhood French café serving to go and carry out, offering an authentic array of sandwiches, soups, flatbreads, salads, crepes, breads, sweets, and quiche. Delivery available too, plus fresh baguettes daily, charcuterie, plat cuisines (ready to go meals you can reheat and enjoy), and more.

*You can still order quiche for Easter – please call 773-857-0097!

Recipe:

Cauliflower and Cumin Soup

Serve 6



3 pound cauliflower

1/8 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/2 quart of heavy cream

2 oz of butter

Salt and pepper



Save the equivalent of a 1/2 cup of the raw cauliflower tips. In a sauce pot, cover the cauliflower with water. Add salt to taste. Cook until soft, then remove 1/2 of the water. Purée with a hand mixer above low heat, add butter. Add cream and blend until very smooth. Check seasoning. Add cumin powder and raw cauliflower tips. Serve hot.

Bon appétit