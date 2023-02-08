Kerrie Breuer – Head Cake Decorator at Bittersweet Pastry
Bittersweet Pastry
1114 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
Bittersweet Pastry at Time Out Market
916 W. Fulton Market Chicago
https://bittersweetpastry.com/
Check Out:
-Valentine’s Day treats and new cake designs!
Recipe:
White Chocolate Drip
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of white chocolate chips
- 1 ½ cups of heavy cream
Place white chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl. Heat up heavy cream in the microwave until hot. Pour it over the white chocolate chips and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes, then whisk it together until the mixture is lump-free and homogeneous.
Store the remaining glaze in a refrigerator for up to a week. To reheat, gently warm it up in the microwave using 15-20 second intervals, stirring in between each one.