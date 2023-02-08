Kerrie Breuer – Head Cake Decorator at Bittersweet Pastry

Bittersweet Pastry

1114 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

+

Bittersweet Pastry at Time Out Market

916 W. Fulton Market Chicago

https://bittersweetpastry.com/

Check Out:

-Valentine’s Day treats and new cake designs!

Recipe:

White Chocolate Drip

Ingredients:

2 cups of white chocolate chips

1 ½ cups of heavy cream

Place white chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl. Heat up heavy cream in the microwave until hot. Pour it over the white chocolate chips and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes, then whisk it together until the mixture is lump-free and homogeneous.

Store the remaining glaze in a refrigerator for up to a week. To reheat, gently warm it up in the microwave using 15-20 second intervals, stirring in between each one.