Bill Jacobs, Piece Pizzeria Co-owner
Doug Sohn, Chef/Owner of Hot Doug’s Famous Sausages (available at Paulina Meat Market)
Barry Sorkin, Pit Master/Owner of Smoque BBQ
Check Out:
Piece Pizza “Slice to Meet You” Benefit for PAWS Chicago
Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, 1927 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
- The “Slice to Meet You” campaign will feature flyers of adoptable dogs from PAWS Chicago on thousands of pizza boxes delivered across Chicagoland.
- $5 from every specialty pizza purchased through March 31 will go to PAWS Chicago, the city’s largest No Kill animal shelter
- This month, Doug Sohn of Hot Doug’s and Barry Sorkin of Smoque BBQ have cooked up the “Hot Smoquein’ Sausage Mushroom Pizza”, a decadent white pizza topped with savory hunks of sausage and mushroom.
http://www.pawschicago.org/piece-pizza