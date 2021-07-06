Midday Fix: Blueberry Sour Cream Muffins

Jessie Sheehan is a cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer, and baker. She is the author of The Vintage Baker

http://jessiesheehanbakes.com

Recipe:

Blueberry Sour Cream Muffins by Jessie Sheehan

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 yolk

2/3 cup whole fat sour cream

2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

Turbinado sugar for sprinkling

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place paper liners in a 12-cup muffin tin.

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl, vigorously whisk the oil and sugar. Whisk in the egg, yolk and vanilla. Whisk in the sour cream.

Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet using a flexible spatula, until just a few streaks of flour remain. Do not overmix.

If using frozen blueberries, rinse them in cold water until the water lightens in color. Dry them thoroughly. If using fresh, this is not necessary.

Fold the blueberries into the batter.

Spoon 1/4 cup of batter into each cup, and lightly sprinkle the muffins tops with Turbinado sugar.

Bake for about 25 – 30 minutes, rotating the tin at the halfway point, and dropping the oven temperature to 350°F. The muffins are done when a tester inserted in the center comes out with only a moist crumb or two. If your berries are fresh, the muffins will bake more quickly.

Once cool enough to handle, remove the muffins from the tin, and serve warm or at room temperature.