Midday Fix: Black Truffle & Prosecco Risotto

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author

www.MarcSievers.com

IG: @marcjsievers

Recipe:

Black Truffle & Prosecco Risotto

Ingredients (serves 6)

• Vegetable Stock – 6 cups

• Black Truffle Butter – (1) 3-ounce container, Urbani Truffles brand recommended

• Shallot – 1 large, ¼ inch diced

• Black Truffle Salt – ½ teaspoon, Urbani Truffles brand recommended

• Black Pepper – 1 teaspoon, freshly cracked

• Prosecco – 2 cups, Caposaldo Prosecco recommended

• Arborio Rice – 2 cups, uncooked

• Parmesan Cheese – 1 ½ cups, finely grated, Parmigiano-Reggiano recommended

• Black Truffle Carpaccio – (1) 2.6-ounce jar, drained, Urbani Truffles brand recommended

Directions

In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, add the vegetable stock. Bring it to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and keep warm. In a large heavy-bottomed pan or Dutch oven set over medium-low heat, add ½ of the truffle butter. Once hot, add the shallots, black truffle salt, and pepper. Cook for 3 – 5 minutes, until tender and translucent. Next, add the Arborio rice and stir to coat each grain in butter. Add the prosecco and simmer until almost all the liquid is gone, about 5 – 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the vegetable stock, 1 ladle at a time, stirring almost constantly and waiting for the stock to be absorbed before adding more. This process should take 25 to 30 minutes. You want the rice to be tender but still have a bite to it (you are not making rice pudding!). Lastly, off the heat, stir in the rest of the butter, parmesan cheese, and drained black truffle carpaccio. Serve immediately.

Kitchen Tip: Almost constantly stirring the risotto will help the rice release its starch and make the final dish creamy and velvety.

Entertaining Tip: I like to serve this right from the pan, with a little garnish of microgreens, a drizzle of Urbani Black Truffle Oil, and more parmesan cheese.

Serving Tip: Serve with chilled Caposaldo Prosecco, slices of toasted country bread, and more black truffle butter!