Midday Fix: Beef Kafta with Quick Labneh

CHICAGO (WMBD) -- Navy Pier is moving into the next phase of its reopening plan, meaning the public will have access to indoor spaces and select businesses with the goal of being fully open by Memorial Day Weekend.

“As our community continues to make progress in recovery from the pandemic, we are thrilled to continue welcoming guests back to the lakefront safely,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “As tourism also begins to resume, we encourage local and regional travelers to consider a visit and overnight stay to take advantage of our vast open spaces, dining, retail, attractions, arts and culture, and new hotel.”