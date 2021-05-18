Midday Fix: Beef Kafta with Quick Labneh

Matt Moore
Book: Serial Griller
Recipe:
BEEF KAFTA WITH QUICK LABNEH
SERVES 4
Hands-On: 20 minutes | Total: 50 minutes
My mama’s side of the family hails from Beirut, immigrating several generations ago to south Georgia and beyond. We might have settled in the South and learned to make perfect fried chicken, but we also brought plenty of recipe standards from the old country. The combo of onion, parsley, garlic, and allspice mixed into beef is an amalgam of flavors that transports me to my childhood. The recent accessibility of quality, thick Greek yogurt makes the process of churning out labneh—a tangy Middle Eastern cream cheese—achievable. A shmear of labneh on warm, crusty grilled flatbread topped with the savory kafta is unbelievably delicious. Sub ground lamb or even venison for the beef depending on your tastes and the season.
1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 pound 80/20 lean ground beef
¼ cup finely chopped onion (from 1 small onion)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish
3 medium garlic cloves, grated on a Microplane (2 teaspoons)
½ teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 (6-inch-round) flatbreads (such as Toufayan)
2 tablespoons olive oil