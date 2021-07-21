Midday Fix: BBQ Ribs and Fried Okra

Greg Stinton – Pitmaster, Owner of Small Batch Barebecue

Small Batch Barbecue

7441 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL 60130

https://www.smallbatchq.com/

Online Ordering: https://order.smallbatchq.com/

Recipes:

Small Batch BBQ Ribs and Fried Okra

Ribs

1 slab St. Louis style spare ribs

2 ounces yellow mustard

4 ounces bbq rub (I will describe what’s in ours)

Smoker and Hickory Wood

Heat smoker to 235 degrees. Add hickory wood when up to temperature.

Lightly slather each side of the ribs with mustard. Dust with bbq rub on both sides.

Smoke for 3.5-4 hours until tender. Serve with your choice of sauce.

Fried Okra

8 pieces fresh Okra

1/4 Cup Buttermilk

1/4 Cup Cornmeal

1/4 Cup All Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Ground Mustard

Oil for frying

Heat oil to 350 degrees.

Mix dry ingredients together thoroughly. Cut off the tops of okra and split in half lengthwise. Dredge okra in buttermilk and then toss in dry ingredient batter.

Fry battered okra for 2-3 minutes until golden brown and serve.