Arnett Morris – Off The Street Club

Patrice Johnson White – Off The Street Club

Craig Likhite – Cramer Krasselt Band: The Angry Pickles

Home
https://www.offthestreetclub.com/

Event:

10th Annual Battle of Hope

Thursday, May 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cubby Bear, Wrigleyville, 1059 W Addison St., Chicago

For tickets to BATTLE FOR HOPE, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/event/battle-for-hope-cubby-bear-tickets/13070865. General Admission is $25. VIP, including open bar and special viewing area is $125.00 

*or*

For tickets, text HOPE to 97999

(msg & data rates may apply)