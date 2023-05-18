Arnett Morris – Off The Street Club
Patrice Johnson White – Off The Street Club
Craig Likhite – Cramer Krasselt Band: The Angry Pickles
Event:
10th Annual Battle of Hope
Thursday, May 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Cubby Bear, Wrigleyville, 1059 W Addison St., Chicago
For tickets to BATTLE FOR HOPE, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/event/battle-for-hope-cubby-bear-tickets/13070865. General Admission is $25. VIP, including open bar and special viewing area is $125.00
*or*
For tickets, text HOPE to 97999
(msg & data rates may apply)