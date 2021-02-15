Midday Fix: Banana Bread Overnight Oats

Michelle Smith

http://www.TheWholeSmiths.com

THE WHOLE SMITHS REAL FOOD EVERY DAY: Healthy Recipes to Keep Your Family Happy Throughout the Week by Michelle Smith is available wherever books are sold. You can find out more at TheWholeSmiths.com.

Recipe:

Banana Bread Overnight Oats

SERVES 4

Dairy-Free • Gluten-Free • Vegan (option) • Vegetarian (option)

Have you made overnight oats yet? They’re, like, all the rage on the internet. And when the internet says to do something…you usually shouldn’t. (Um, hello, #kyliejennerlipchallenge.)

However, when everyone is posting jars of easy-to- make overnight oats on their Pinterest boards, you should pay attention. You make these oats simply by soaking them overnight with lots of delicious add-ons. In this case, those add-ons give the oats the flavor of freshly baked banana bread.

The internet isn’t always right…but in this case, it is.

2 ripe bananas

2½ cups gluten-free oats

3 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk

½ cup raw walnut pieces

2 tablespoons collagen peptides (optional; see Tip)

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup pure maple syrup

4 teaspoons ground golden flaxseeds

4 teaspoons chia seeds

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup fresh berries of your choice, for serving (optional)

Mash the bananas in a large bowl until they have the consistency of baby food. Add the oats, almond milk, walnuts, collagen peptides (if using), shredded coconut, maple syrup, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine well.

Divide the oat mixture evenly among four mason jars or other airtight containers. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

To serve, stir the oats and top with fresh berries, if desired.

Tip: Omit the collagen peptides to make these oats vegetarian and vegan.

Excerpted from THE WHOLE SMITHS REAL FOOD EVERY DAY © 2020 by Michelle Smith. Photography © 2020 by Michelle Smith and Jennifer Skog. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.