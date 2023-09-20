Chef Jose Morales
LG’s Bar & Kitchen
1525 N Wells St., Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 888-9368
Check Out:
Weekly Happy Hour Specials 5-7 pm (Mon-Fri)
TGIT – Thursday Night Football
$32 Wing special – Bucket of House Wings (24)
$6 Jameson, Cazadores or Fireball Shots
$20 Domestic Buckets – Miller, Coors, Bud Light, Michelob, High Life, White Claw
$20 Pitchers of Twisted Tea & Busch Light
Game Day Saturdays
$32 Wing special -Bucket of House Wings (24)
$35 Tailgate Platters – Pretzel, Boneless Wings, Waffle Fries, Footlong Chicago Dog
$20 Domestic Buckets -Miller, Coors, Bud Light, Michelob, High Life, White Claw
$20 Pitchers – Twisted Tea & Busch Light
$5 Shot Wheel
Kegs n Eggs Football Sundays
Brunch Menu 11 am – 5 pm
$32 Wing special – Bucket of House Wings (24)
$20 Domestic Buckets -Miller, Coors, Bud Light, Michelob, High Life, White Claw
$20 Pitchers – Twisted Tea & Busch Light
$5 Shot Wheel
Recipe:
Bacon Jam Recipe
- 1 lb thick-cut applewood bacon diced small
- 1 extra large sweet onion diced small
- 1 large bell pepper, diced small
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- Splash of bourbon
- Salt and Pepper
- Start by cutting and cooking the bacon until rendered just before it turns crispy. Remove it and some of the fat from the pan and set it aside.
- In the same pan add the onions and peppers and cook until they’re soft. Then, add the sugar and cook until the veggies caramelize and turn dark brown.
- Add a splash of your bourbon, some water, and the cooked bacon. Stir in the vinegars. Let everything simmer until it becomes thick and jam-like.
- Season and enjoy!
We will feature bacon jam on a burger, patty cooked to order, brioche bun toasted, pickled, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo.