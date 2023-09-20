Chef Jose Morales

LG’s Bar & Kitchen

1525 N Wells St., Chicago, IL 60610

(312) 888-9368

https://www.lgsbar.com/

Check Out:

Weekly Happy Hour Specials 5-7 pm (Mon-Fri)

TGIT – Thursday Night Football

$32 Wing special – Bucket of House Wings (24)

$6 Jameson, Cazadores or Fireball Shots

$20 Domestic Buckets – Miller, Coors, Bud Light, Michelob, High Life, White Claw

$20 Pitchers of Twisted Tea & Busch Light

Game Day Saturdays

$32 Wing special -Bucket of House Wings (24)
$35 Tailgate Platters – Pretzel, Boneless Wings, Waffle Fries, Footlong Chicago Dog

$20 Domestic Buckets -Miller, Coors, Bud Light, Michelob, High Life, White Claw

$20 Pitchers – Twisted Tea & Busch Light

$5 Shot Wheel

Kegs n Eggs Football Sundays

Brunch Menu 11 am – 5 pm

$32 Wing special – Bucket of House Wings (24)

$20 Domestic Buckets -Miller, Coors, Bud Light, Michelob, High Life, White Claw

$20 Pitchers – Twisted Tea & Busch Light

$5 Shot Wheel

Recipe:

Bacon Jam Recipe

  • 1 lb thick-cut applewood bacon diced small
  • 1 extra large sweet onion diced small
  • 1 large bell pepper, diced small
  • ½ cup brown sugar 
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • Splash of bourbon
  • Salt and Pepper
  1. Start by cutting and cooking the bacon until rendered just before it turns crispy. Remove it and some of the fat from the pan and set it aside.
  2. In the same pan add the onions and peppers and cook until they’re soft. Then, add the sugar and cook until the veggies caramelize and turn dark brown.
  3. Add a splash of your bourbon, some water, and the cooked bacon. Stir in the vinegars.  Let everything simmer until it becomes thick and jam-like.
  4. Season and enjoy!

We will feature bacon jam on a burger, patty cooked to order, brioche bun toasted, pickled, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo.