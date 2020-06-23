Midday Fix: Backyard Ballet

Kirsten Bloom Allen, Arc Entertainment Company Principal

Magnus Chrisoffersen, Artistic Director and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company

Tigran Sargsyan, Resident Choreographer and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company

Principal ballet dancers Kirsten Bloom Allen, Magnus Christoffersen, and Tigran Sargsyan made the decision to quarantine together in order to offer free dance performances via livestream daily on both Instagram and Facebook They transformed Kirsten’s backyard into a stage and have performed over 70 free shows to viewers worldwide during these difficult times. Their backyard ballet performances caught the eye of the US Military and they were asked to create a special performance for the USO for Memorial Day 2020. Additionally they have danced for Seniors online at www.seniorly.com as well as Noah’s Ark, a low-income housing property in Lakeland, Florida and recently appeared on Joey Fatone’s Facebook live show “What Does Joey Know.”

They will be doing a commemorative performance for the 4th of July on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/arcentertainmentcompany/) from Monday-Friday from 1-2PM (PST)/3-4PM (CST).

They will doing a commemorative performance for the 4th of July.