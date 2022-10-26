Entertaining Expert Carol Mackey

https://carolthatcooks.com/

Recipes:

Baked Delicata Squash Rings with Creamy Herb Ranch

3 delicata squash

1/3 cup flour

1 cup mayonnaise

2/3 cup buttermilk

2 Tbls. Dijon mustard

2 cups breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

3 Tbls. chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper

Creamy Herb Dip: (or purchase your favorite premade ranch dressing)

2 Tbls. dried buttermilk

2 tsps. dried parsley

½ tsp. dried dill

¾ Tbls. garlic powder

¾ Tbls. onion powder

¼ tsp. salt

Dash of fresh ground pepper

Mix above with:

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

½ cup buttermilk (tip make your own butter milk ½ cup cream or milk add 3/4 Tbls. white vinegar, let sit about 10 minutes.)

Instructions:

Wash delicata squash and then cut in half in the middle of squash (delicata squash skin can be eaten so no need to peel).

Use a spoon and scoop out the seeds. Slice each half into ½ inch rings. Discard the end pieces.

Next, set up 3 dishes. In the first place the flour, in the second whisk together the mayonnaise, buttermilk and Dijon mustard, in the third dish mix together breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Start dipping the rings in the 3 bowls, starting with flour. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment and repeat process with remaining rings.

Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes or until the bottoms are golden brown, remove from the oven and flip each ring over, bake about 15 more minutes or until golden brown and tender. Serve with dip.

Pumpkin Deviled Eggs

6 boiled eggs; cut in half

2 Tbls. Mayonnaise

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 Tbls. cream cheese

2 Tbls. buffalo sauce

1 Tbls. smoked paprika (not the hot one)

Salt to taste

Chives for garnish

Instructions:

Mix above ingredients together, add more hot sauce for desired “pumpkin” color

spoon into egg whites, scoring lines with a toothpick if desired to make egg yolks look like pumpkin rinds. Use chopped chives as “stems”. Refrigerate until serving, makes 1 dozen.

*Hard boiled eggs-place in pot with cold water, make sure they are covered with at least 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil over medium heat, once the water has reached a boil, cover and remove from heat, let sit 12-14 minutes. Remove and cool down either running under cold water or an ice water bath.

3 Ingredient-Taffy Apple Grapes

1 bunch of large grapes (washed and completely dry)

Store bought caramel sauce (I like Mrs. Richardson’s)

1 cup finely chopped salted peanuts

Toothpicks

(optional for Halloween dip in Halloween sprinkles and peanuts)

Instructions:

Skewer the grape, dip bottom of the grape in caramel sauce and then dip in finely chopped peanuts. Place on parchment lined sheet pan and refrigerate until serving. Allow about 3 per person.