Teri Dreher – Registered Nurse, Board Certified Patient Advocate and author of the new book, How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself and Your Loved Ones AND Owner of NShore Patient Advocates and Seniors Alone Guardianship and Advocacy Services

Book: How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself & Your Loved Ones

Event:

Chicago Patient Advocacy Conference June 16th

8:30am-4:00pm

At the Abbington in Glen Ellyn, Illinois

http://www.northshoreRN.com/pac