Marie Benedict, New York Times bestselling author of HER HIDDEN GENIUS
Event:
Marie Benedict’s HER HIDDEN GENIUS is Lake Forest Library’s “Lake Forest Reads” for 2022.
To celebrate, the library is hosting a special event with Benedict in conversation with Dr. Franklin’s niece and namesake, Rosalind Franklin, on October 14th at 10am.
Details here: https://www.lakeforestlibrary.org/event/morning-chat-marie-benedict-rosalind-franklins-niece
Lake Forest Library
360 E Deerpath Rd
Lake Forest, IL 60045