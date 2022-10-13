Marie Benedict, New York Times bestselling author of HER HIDDEN GENIUS

http://www.authormariebenedict.com

Event:

Marie Benedict’s HER HIDDEN GENIUS is Lake Forest Library’s “Lake Forest Reads” for 2022.

To celebrate, the library is hosting a special event with Benedict in conversation with Dr. Franklin’s niece and namesake, Rosalind Franklin, on October 14th at 10am.

Details here: https://www.lakeforestlibrary.org/event/morning-chat-marie-benedict-rosalind-franklins-niece

Lake Forest Library

360 E Deerpath Rd

Lake Forest, IL 60045

(847) 234-0636