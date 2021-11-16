Midday Fix: Apple PieCookies from Chef Zac Young’s Sprinkletown Bakeshop

Zac Young – Chef, Owner & Sprinkle Master – Sprinkletown Bakeshop

Zac Young’s Sprinkletown Bakeshop – 676 N. St Clair, Chicago

6:30AM-4:00PM — Monday – Saturday

http://www.sprinkletown.com

http://www.piecakenbakeshop.com

Recipe:

Apple PieCookies

Yields 8 Cookies

Preheat the oven to 370 degrees

For the apple filling:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 granny smith apples- peeled and cut into ¼ inch dice

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons all purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon – plus more for dusting.

For the cookies:

1 16 log of sugar cookie dough

½ cup sugar in the raw

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Make the apple filling:

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced apples, lemon juice, lemon zest, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cook for 1 minute on medium high heat, stirring constantly with a heat proof spatula, until the apple start to release their juice. Sprinkle the flour onto the filling and cook another minute until the filling starts to thicken. Transfer the filling to a large shallow tray or plate and refrigerate until cool.

Make the cookies:

Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, stir together the raw sugar and the cinnamon. Divide the dough into 8 2 ounce portions. Roll each portion of dough into a ball, then make a 1 ½ inch by 1 ½ inch “well” in the center of each ball, making a cup. Roll the bottoms and sides of the cup in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Fill the well with the cooled apple filling, about two tablespoons, letting it mound over the top.

Bake at 370 for 14 to 16 minutes until the edges of the cookies are golden brown. Let cool on the sheet pans or serve warm.