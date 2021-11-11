Midday Fix: Apple Brown Betty

Executive Pastry Chef Felicia Mayden of Ace Hotel Chicago

Ace Hotel – 311 N. Morgan St. Chicago, IL

http://www.acehotel.com/chicago

Event:

THANKSGIVING FAMILY FEAST AT THE LOBBY @ ACE HOTEL CHICAGO

Gather round at Ace Hotel Chicago with a festive and generous dining experience where each guest will have a choice of protein, turkey, beef, or squash (vegetarian) for their Thanksgiving meal. Proteins will be plated and sauced with the remainder of the menu to be served family-style at the table. Bread & Butter will also be served. Full menu selections can be found below.

Choice of Entree:

Roasted Turkey Breast, braised turkey leg

Smoked Tri Tip, pearl onions and au jus

Roasted Squash with salsa matcha

Main Course Family Style Sides:

Cranberry Sauce

Turkey Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Sausage Stuffing

Brussels sprouts w/ maple soy vinaigrette

Choice of Dessert:

Caramel Apple Brown Betty

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Thursday, November 25th; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Thanksgiving menu only)

Accepting both walk-ins and reservations through OpenTable

Pricing: $85 / person, $25 / per child (5-12 years old), Children under 5 eat for free.

Apple Brown Betty

By Felicia Mayden

Ingredients

For the Croutons

5 large slices of bread (sourdough, white, or wheat)

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

For the Apples

3 Granny Smith Apples, peeled, cored, and diced

3 Honeycrisp, Gala, or Pink Lady Apples, peeled, cored, and diced

1 Lemon

For the Sugar Mixture

¾ cups light brown sugar, packed

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground mace

½ tsp kosher salt

Preparation

Prepare the Croutons

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Leaving the crust on, cut the bread into 1” x 1” cubes
  3. Toss the cubes in the melted butter and granulated sugar
  4. Place the coated bread cubes on a parchment lined baking tray
  5. Cook the bread cubes in the oven for about 5-7 minutes or until golden
  6. Allow to cool before assembling

Prepare the Apples

  1. Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice into a large bowl or container
  2. Place cold water in a large bowl or container and set aside
  3. Peel, core, and dice all apples and place into the water
  4. Set aside apples to prepare the sugar mixture

Prepare the Sugar Mixture

  1. Combine light brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt

Assemble the Dish

  1. Prepare a 9” x 9” casserole or pie dish with oil or pan spray
  2. Sprinkle some of the sugar mixture on the bottom of the dish, then place some of the bread, followed by some of the apples.
  3. Repeat the steps until you’ve used all of the components.
  4. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40 minutes until apples have soften
  5. Serve warm

Optional

  1. Finish with drizzle of chocolate, caramel, or butterscotch sauce
  2. Serve with a scoop of the ice cream of your choice

