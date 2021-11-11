Midday Fix: Apple Brown Betty

Executive Pastry Chef Felicia Mayden of Ace Hotel Chicago
Ace Hotel – 311 N. Morgan St. Chicago, IL
http://www.acehotel.com/chicago
Event:
THANKSGIVING FAMILY FEAST AT THE LOBBY @ ACE HOTEL CHICAGO
Gather round at Ace Hotel Chicago with a festive and generous dining experience where each guest will have a choice of protein, turkey, beef, or squash (vegetarian) for their Thanksgiving meal. Proteins will be plated and sauced with the remainder of the menu to be served family-style at the table. Bread & Butter will also be served. Full menu selections can be found below.
Choice of Entree:
Roasted Turkey Breast, braised turkey leg
Smoked Tri Tip, pearl onions and au jus
Roasted Squash with salsa matcha
Main Course Family Style Sides:
Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Sausage Stuffing
Brussels sprouts w/ maple soy vinaigrette
Choice of Dessert:
Caramel Apple Brown Betty
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Thursday, November 25th; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Thanksgiving menu only)
Accepting both walk-ins and reservations through OpenTable
Pricing: $85 / person, $25 / per child (5-12 years old), Children under 5 eat for free.
Recipe:
Apple Brown Betty
By Felicia Mayden
Ingredients
For the Croutons
5 large slices of bread (sourdough, white, or wheat)
6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
1 Tbsp granulated sugar
For the Apples
3 Granny Smith Apples, peeled, cored, and diced
3 Honeycrisp, Gala, or Pink Lady Apples, peeled, cored, and diced
1 Lemon
For the Sugar Mixture
¾ cups light brown sugar, packed
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground mace
½ tsp kosher salt
Preparation
Prepare the Croutons
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Leaving the crust on, cut the bread into 1” x 1” cubes
- Toss the cubes in the melted butter and granulated sugar
- Place the coated bread cubes on a parchment lined baking tray
- Cook the bread cubes in the oven for about 5-7 minutes or until golden
- Allow to cool before assembling
Prepare the Apples
- Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice into a large bowl or container
- Place cold water in a large bowl or container and set aside
- Peel, core, and dice all apples and place into the water
- Set aside apples to prepare the sugar mixture
Prepare the Sugar Mixture
- Combine light brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt
Assemble the Dish
- Prepare a 9” x 9” casserole or pie dish with oil or pan spray
- Sprinkle some of the sugar mixture on the bottom of the dish, then place some of the bread, followed by some of the apples.
- Repeat the steps until you’ve used all of the components.
- Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40 minutes until apples have soften
- Serve warm
Optional
- Finish with drizzle of chocolate, caramel, or butterscotch sauce
- Serve with a scoop of the ice cream of your choice